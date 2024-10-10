Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESTA Returns from Deployment [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ESTA Returns from Deployment

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing

    An Enroute Support Team Aircraft (ESTA), assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, returned from the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 12, 2024.  In total, 300 personnel and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8698359
    VIRIN: 241012-Z-BQ052-1097
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESTA Returns from Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment
    ESTA Returns from Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download