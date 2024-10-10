An Enroute Support Team Aircraft (ESTA), assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, returned from the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 12, 2024. In total, 300 personnel and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 11:29
|Photo ID:
|8698357
|VIRIN:
|241012-Z-BQ052-1091
|Resolution:
|4988x4988
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESTA Returns from Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.