ESTA Returns from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Enroute Support Team Aircraft (ESTA), assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, returned from the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 12, 2024. In total, 300 personnel and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)