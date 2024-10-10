Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    GERMANY

    10.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) team took a creative approach, conducting a circuit training session at the Functional Fitness Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 8. Approximately 70 Soldiers from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), the 39th Transportation Battalion, and the 16th Sustainment Brigade took part in the event. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 05:00
    Photo ID: 8697875
    VIRIN: 241008-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 1464x976
    Size: 760.36 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz&rsquo;s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FAP
    DV
    RheinlandPfalz
    FamilyAdvocacyProgram
    DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth
    Target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download