USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) team took a creative approach, conducting a circuit training session at the Functional Fitness Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 8. Approximately 70 Soldiers from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), the 39th Transportation Battalion, and the 16th Sustainment Brigade took part in the event. (Courtesy photo)