USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Family Advocacy Program team educates Soldiers through creative PT session for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Courtesy Photo | In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) team took a creative approach, conducting a circuit training session at the Functional Fitness Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 8. Approximately 70 Soldiers from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), the 39th Transportation Battalion, and the 16th Sustainment Brigade took part in the event. (Courtesy photo)

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The mission was clear: the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) team will educate Army units about FAP resources during unit physical training (PT), in order to increase awareness and prevent (or reduce) domestic violence and child abuse.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s FAP team took a creative approach, conducting a circuit training session on Oct. 8 at the Functional Fitness Training Center (building 229) on Rhine Ordnance Barracks. Over 70 Soldiers from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), the 39th Transportation Battalion, and the 16th Sustainment Brigade took part in the event.



"This was not just another physical training session," said Letrice Titus, Family Advocacy Program manager at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. “At each station, Soldiers were challenged with questions about the FAP program. If they provided the correct answers, they proceeded to the next station. However, if they responded incorrectly, they were required to perform a designated exercise and run a short lap."



The PT session featured five stations, each with two exercises to complete. Soldiers rotated in pairs visiting each station as battle buddies.



As the training came to an end, the soldiers found themselves in the front leaning rest position, where they were tested on their knowledge of the FAP program. Before leaving, FAP staff encouraged them to visit the FAP table to collect educational materials and stay informed about upcoming events.



“The FAP team created this fun and interactive activity to connect with the Soldiers and effectively educate them on the FAP program and its resources,” said Titus. “Our team's goal was to become embedded with military unit across the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz footprint, to ensure that Soldiers know who we are, understand the resources offered, and are educated on domestic violence and child abuse prevention.”



Titus said that this innovative approach made the learning both engaging and impactful, leaving a lasting impression on the Soldiers.



Capt. Eric Inman, company commander of the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, thanked the FAP team for their insights into the resources available to the community.



“We are truly grateful to the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) for leading today's PT and sharing their invaluable knowledge with our Soldiers, he said. "As we observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is crucial to recognize the support services that FAP provides.”



Inman also emphasized the importance of building a safer environment for the community.



“During PT today, they guided us through procedures and resources to help prevent and address domestic violence within our community,” adding, “Together, we can build a safer environment for all.”



The Family Advocacy Program leaders like Titus use these active engagements with units with the aim that the Soldiers who are learning about the programs, will become advocates for the programs in their communities.



“Since it’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we are working to train our community members on what resources we offer for prevention, protection and assistance,” said Titus. “We also know that today, they all got a quality workout in too!”



If you have any questions or want the FAP Team to lead PT for your Soldiers, give Army Community Services (ACS) a call or come visit in-person at any time. They are located on Kleber Kaserne, ACS building 3210, 0611-143-541-9000 or DSN 541-9000. Please visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/ for more information.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.