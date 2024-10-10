Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Teams join forces following Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Teams St. Petersburg, Charleston, New Orleans, Venice, Dulac, Morgan City, and Georgetown joined forces to verify and repair critical aids to navigation following Hurricane Milton on the west coast of Florida, Oct. 14, 2024. With more than 1,300 aids to navigation across Florida’s Gulf Coast, ranging from Fort Myers to Cedar Key, this joint-unit mission is critical to ensuring the navigable waterways under the Captain of the Port of St. Petersburg are safe for mariners and commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)