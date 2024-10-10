Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Teams join forces following Hurricane Milton [Image 2 of 5]

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Teams join forces following Hurricane Milton

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Teams St. Petersburg, Charleston, New Orleans, Venice, Dulac, Morgan City, and Georgetown joined forces to verify and repair critical aids to navigation following Hurricane Milton on the west coast of Florida, Oct. 14, 2024. With more than 1,300 aids to navigation across Florida’s Gulf Coast, ranging from Fort Myers to Cedar Key, this joint-unit mission is critical to ensuring the navigable waterways under the Captain of the Port of St. Petersburg are safe for mariners and commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 19:39
    Photo ID: 8697529
    VIRIN: 241014-G-G0107-1011
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 348.96 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    USCG
    Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

