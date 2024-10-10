Blue Angels fly over Golden Gate Bridge for San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation during the San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 Air Show in San Francisco Oct. 13, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)