    Blue Angels fly over Golden Gate Bridge for San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blue Angels fly over Golden Gate Bridge for San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show 2024

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation during the San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 Air Show in San Francisco Oct. 13, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 19:14
    Photo ID: 8697505
    VIRIN: 241013-M-EU506-1878
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels fly over Golden Gate Bridge for San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    15th MEU
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    SFFW
    Blue Angles
    SFFW2024

