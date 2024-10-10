Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities at Green Mountain, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DOD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Sergeant Nicholas Session)