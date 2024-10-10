Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities. [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities.

    GREEN MOUNTAIN, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities at Green Mountain, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DOD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Sergeant Nicholas Session)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 11:42
    Photo ID: 8696968
    VIRIN: 241013-A-EC337-1194
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: GREEN MOUNTAIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities.
    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities.
    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities.
    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities.
    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities.
    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, serve hot meals to local communities.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    FEMA
    NORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    24DoDHurricane
    1-325 INF REGT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download