Yorktown, Va. (October 9, 2024) Command Master Chief Mikendra Porter is presented with a Meritorious Service Medal by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown at the conclusion of her tour as Command Master Chief of the installation. The award was presented in-front of members of the command at the installation’s The Depot recreation and liberty center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8696947
|VIRIN:
|241009-N-TG517-6361
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown special awards event [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.