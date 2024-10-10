NWS Yorktown special awards event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (October 9, 2024) Command Master Chief Mikendra Porter is presented with a Meritorious Service Medal by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown at the conclusion of her tour as Command Master Chief of the installation. The award was presented in-front of members of the command at the installation’s The Depot recreation and liberty center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).