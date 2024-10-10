Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown special awards event [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NWS Yorktown special awards event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 9, 2024) Command Master Chief Mikendra Porter is presented with a Meritorious Service Medal by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown at the conclusion of her tour as Command Master Chief of the installation. The award was presented in-front of members of the command at the installation’s The Depot recreation and liberty center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 11:14
    Photo ID: 8696946
    VIRIN: 241009-N-TG517-8091
    Resolution: 2583x1866
    Size: 973.73 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown special awards event [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown special awards event
    NWS Yorktown special awards event
    NWS Yorktown special awards event
    NWS Yorktown special awards event
    NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event
    NWS Yorktown special awards event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    CPO
    Chiefs Mess
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download