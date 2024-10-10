USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailors decorate 249th Navy birthday cake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241008-N-IH507-1008 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 8, 2024) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Austin Nguyen (right), assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), prepares icing to decorate the ceremonial cake for Stennis’ celebration of the 249th birthday of the U.S. Navy on the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Swigart)