    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailors decorate 249th Navy birthday cake [Image 1 of 4]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241008-N-IH507-1006 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 8, 2024) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ayesha Coleman (center), assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), prepares the ceremonial cake for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) celebration of the 249th birthday of the U.S. Navy on the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Swigart)

    supply
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    cake decoration
    Navy 249th Birthday

