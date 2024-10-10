Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska, Indiana, New Jersey National Guard Units Arrive in Florida to Assist with Hurricane Milton Relief [Image 4 of 5]

    Alaska, Indiana, New Jersey National Guard Units Arrive in Florida to Assist with Hurricane Milton Relief

    CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Soldiers from the Alaska, Indiana, and New Jersey National Guard receive a legal and medical briefing during in-processing at Camp Blanding, Florida, Oct. 12. Following the impact of Hurricane Milton, over 3,000 National Guardsmen from various states volunteered to provide support to Florida. Some of their mission sets included search and rescue, route clearance, and handing out food, water and supplies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 11:35
    Photo ID: 8695765
    VIRIN: 241012-Z-BX441-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Alaska, Indiana, New Jersey National Guard Units Arrive in Florida to Assist with Hurricane Milton Relief [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    HurricaneMilton24

