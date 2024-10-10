Alaska, Indiana, New Jersey National Guard Units Arrive in Florida to Assist with Hurricane Milton Relief

U.S. Soldiers from the Alaska, Indiana, and New Jersey National Guard receive a legal and medical briefing during in-processing at Camp Blanding, Florida, Oct. 12. Following the impact of Hurricane Milton, over 3,000 National Guardsmen from various states volunteered to provide support to Florida. Some of their mission sets included search and rescue, route clearance, and handing out food, water and supplies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)
10.12.2024
10.13.2024
|8695764
|241012-Z-BX441-1003
|8256x5504
|11.65 MB
CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
|2
|0
