    SF Fleet Week 24: Meritorious Promotion [Image 4 of 6]

    SF Fleet Week 24: Meritorious Promotion

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney Glen White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hannah Hollerud, a combat photographer with 1st Marine Logistics Group, is congratulated after her meritorious promotion ceremony aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8695424
    VIRIN: 241012-M-HG547-6863
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week 24: Meritorious Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Courtney Glen White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFFW
    SFFW2024
    SFFW24

