    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a ship tour [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a ship tour

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Lt. David Palencia, from Malden, Massachusetts, explains flight deck operations on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 11, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a ship tour [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    ship tour

