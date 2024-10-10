Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stage multiple Load Handling System M1120 A4 vehicles at Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8695214
    VIRIN: 241012-A-LS473-1520
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina [Image 10 of 10], by SPC William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    NORTHCOM
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    24DODHURRICANE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download