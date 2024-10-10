3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload shipping containers in Fairview, North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Terrence Morgan, assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, performs maintenance on a Load Handling System M1120 A4 vehicle during relief operations in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)