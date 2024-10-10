Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton 24 Response [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Milton 24 Response

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Hurricane Milton left water and wind damage in St. Pete Beach and also left miles of debris on the streets and beaches.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8694881
    VIRIN: 241011-A-BO243-1069
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton 24 Response [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor
    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor
    Hurricane Milton 24 Response
    Hurricane Milton 24 Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    South Atlantic Division
    Hurricane Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download