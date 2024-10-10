Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Travis Smith, a Geodesist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District maps and surveys the Tampa Harbor and Gulf Intercoastal Water Way in response to support by USACE onboard the El Morro. USACE is working with the U. S. Coast Guard, U.S Army Corps of Engineers and port partners to begin surveying our shipping channels.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8694878
    VIRIN: 241011-A-BO243-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor
    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor
    Hurricane Milton 24 Response
    Hurricane Milton 24 Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Hurricane Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download