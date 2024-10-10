Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF Fleet Week 24: Union Square

    SF Fleet Week 24: Union Square

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Glen White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band perform at Union Square as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 11, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today's maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    SF Fleet Week 24: Union Square
    SF Fleet Week 24: Union Square

    SFFW
    SFFW2024
    SFFW24

