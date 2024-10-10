Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen Participate in SSFW "Chow Line Challenge" [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen Participate in SSFW &quot;Chow Line Challenge&quot;

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241011-N-XP477-1014
    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7), Coastguardsmen assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and Marines assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Food Services Company, Camp Pendelton and Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Camp Pendelton, pose for a photo at Coit Tower during a cultural tour as part of San Francisco Fleet Week’s (SFFW) “Chow Line Challenge”, October 11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 00:12
    Photo ID: 8694666
    VIRIN: 241011-N-XP477-1014
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen Participate in SSFW "Chow Line Challenge" [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen Participate in SSFW &quot;Chow Line Challenge&quot;
    Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen Participate in SSFW &quot;Chow Line Challenge&quot;
    Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen Participate in SSFW &quot;Chow Line Challenge&quot;
    Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen Participate in SSFW &quot;Chow Line Challenge&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SSFW2024
    #Chow Line Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download