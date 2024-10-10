Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241011-N-XP477-1005

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7), Coastguardsmen assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and Marines assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Food Services Company, Camp Pendelton and Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Camp Pendelton, pose for a photo at Coit Tower during a cultural tour as part of San Francisco Fleet Week’s (SFFW) “Chow Line Challenge”, October 11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)