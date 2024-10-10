Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF &amp; CMSAF Visit JBPHH

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, recognize Lt. Col. David Brown, 613th Air Operations Center senior offensive duty officer, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2024. Brown was recognized for superior performance during the ongoing Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

