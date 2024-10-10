Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, recognize Lt. Col. David Brown, 613th Air Operations Center senior offensive duty officer, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2024. Brown was recognized for superior performance during the ongoing Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker)