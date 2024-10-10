Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, meet Tech. Sgt Rhett Leonard, 613th Air Operations Center non-commissioned officer in charge of unit support, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2024. Leonard was recognized for superior performance during the ongoing Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker)