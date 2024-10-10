Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews fly over cutters in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, USCGC Resolute, and USCGC Pablo Valent as they patrol off the coast of Tampa Bay following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 11, 2024. These three cutter crews will provide offshore search and rescue coverage on the west coast of Florida to assist Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, which were both impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Rylee Burton/Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lewis)