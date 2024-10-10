Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews fly over cutters in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, USCGC Resolute, and USCGC Pablo Valent as they patrol off the coast of Tampa Bay following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 11, 2024. These three cutter crews will provide offshore search and rescue coverage on the west coast of Florida to assist Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, which were both impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8694401
    VIRIN: 241011-G-KY623-3459
    Resolution: 5736x3829
    Size: 14.23 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
