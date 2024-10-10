Date Taken: 10.10.2024 Date Posted: 10.11.2024 17:18 Photo ID: 8694126 VIRIN: 241010-D-AW394-5757 Resolution: 5129x3419 Size: 2.48 MB Location: SMYTH COUNTY, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Specialists Discuss Disaster Assistance Forms with Smyth County Residents [Image 7 of 7], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.