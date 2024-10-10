Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Specialist Distributes Flyers in Virginia for Disaster Assistance After Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA Specialist Distributes Flyers in Virginia for Disaster Assistance After Hurricane Helene

    SMYTH COUNTY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Smyth County, Va. (Oct. 10, 2024) - A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Specialist leaves a flyer with information on applying for disaster assistance after Hurricane Helene at a home in Smyth County, Va., on Oct. 10. (FEMA Photo by Philip Maramba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8694123
    VIRIN: 241010-D-AW394-3127
    Resolution: 4870x3247
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SMYTH COUNTY, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Specialist Distributes Flyers in Virginia for Disaster Assistance After Hurricane Helene [Image 7 of 7], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Specialist Distributes Flyers in Virginia for Disaster Assistance After Hurricane Helene
    FEMA Specialist Distributes Flyers in Virginia for Disaster Assistance After Hurricane Helene
    FEMA Teams Provide Disaster Assistance Flyers in Smyth County, Va.
    FEMA Specialist Distributes Flyers in Virginia for Disaster Assistance After Hurricane Helene
    FEMA Specialists Discuss Disaster Assistance Forms with Smyth County Residents
    FEMA Specialist Distributes Flyers in Virginia for Disaster Assistance After Hurricane Helene
    FEMA Specialists Discuss Disaster Assistance Forms with Smyth County Residents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download