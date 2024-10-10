Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength through Unity: 13th CABS and future of Air Force operations [Image 10 of 10]

    Strength through Unity: 13th CABS and future of Air Force operations

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Berry, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems specialist, teaches Airmen how to operate a portable generator, Oct. 1, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Berry's responsibilities include the installation, repair, and maintenance of the electrical network, ensuring that the primary energy source is always available. The 13th Combat Air Base Squadron established stations like this one to train Airmen in effectively responding to crises. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8693823
    VIRIN: 241001-F-KD516-1041
    Resolution: 3336x2220
    Size: 822.39 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
