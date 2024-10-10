Strength through Unity: 13th CABS and future of Air Force operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Berry, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems specialist, teaches Airmen how to operate a portable generator, Oct. 1, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Berry's responsibilities include the installation, repair, and maintenance of the electrical network, ensuring that the primary energy source is always available. The 13th Combat Air Base Squadron established stations like this one to train Airmen in effectively responding to crises. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)