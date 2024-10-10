Strength through Unity: 13th CABS and future of Air Force operations

Photo By Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in simulated enemy...... read more read more Photo By Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in simulated enemy engagement exercises, Oct. 3, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. These exercises provide opportunities for assessment and feedback, enabling Airmen to identify areas for improvement and enhance their overall readiness for deployment. Through comprehensive training with M16 rifles and strategies for navigating hostile environments, Airmen are equipped to handle the challenges they may face during actual deployments. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – As the terrain of warfare evolves and global tensions rise, the U.S. Air Force recognizes the pressing need for innovation and adaptation to maintain combat readiness among Airmen.



With the activation of the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron at the 56th Fighter Wing, Airmen will prepare for deployment and train together in high-pressure environments, fostering the strong bonds crucial for when they are called to action.



In a world where rapid response can mean the difference between life and death, the 13th CABS is dedicated to ensuring its Airmen deploy as a cohesive team.



Activated Aug. 5, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona, the 13th CABS held its inaugural training event from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, showcasing the Air Force’s commitment to its personnel as its most valuable asset. By uniting as a cohesive team, Airmen can maximize their performance in high-pressure situations.



Guest speaker Clinton Boyd, 56th RMO intergovernmental liaison and retired U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant, shared a personal experience that highlighted the critical importance of training, particularly in preparation for deployments, which is the primary focus of the CABS.



On Nov. 7, 2001, Boyd found himself stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where the air was thick with tension following the recent 9/11 attacks. As an airman first class, he held the naïve belief that the base’s role as a data hub provided a bubble of safety amidst the chaos going on in the world.



As he stood at a traffic control point, directing vehicles in the sweltering desert heat, a blue car with tinted windows approached.



“Everybody is nice in this country, right?” said Boyd, his voice dripping with irony. “So, I waved at him, he waved back, and then he took off down the road. Didn’t think anything of it.”



Al Udeid Air Base is surrounded by desert, with vast emptiness interrupted only by the occasional traffic. At that time, Boyd’s host nation counterpart was unarmed, and their post was a makeshift wooden shack that resembled an outhouse from a Western film.



When the same blue car reappeared, turning back toward the gate, Boyd’s curiosity was piqued. However, before he could process the situation, he was confronted with a shocking reality: the driver had an AK-47 protruding from the window, unleashing a hail of bullets in his direction.



Boyd said that his training instinctively kicked in at that moment.



“I dropped to a knee and broke my holster getting my gun out,” his voice heavy with disbelief. “I fired a couple of rounds, then realized I had no cover between the gunman and me.”



In the ensuing exchange of fire, Boyd managed to hit the driver, who quickly succumbed to his injuries. This harrowing experience deepened his understanding of the unpredictability of combat and the significant value of training.



Boyd emphasized to his fellow Airmen the critical need for constant preparedness, stating that rigorous training and drills are essential for saving lives and ensuring mission success.



The 13th CABS organized a comprehensive three-day training event to foster teamwork and enhance essential skills.



The first day introduced command and senior enlisted leaders, alongside training on the use of generators and small portable power sources. Day two focused on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, equipping participants with lifesaving skills applicable in combat scenarios. The final day featured hands-on training, including mission-oriented protective posture gear and gas mask fittings, weapons sweeping drills, and fueling procedures.



Capt. Eric Huff, 56th Medical Group physician assistant, and former master sergeant in pararescue, articulated the paramount importance of TCCC training in real-world scenarios.



“Conditions like massive hemorrhage and tension pneumothoraxes can kill people in under three minutes,” Huff stated. “We end up being in situations where we have what are called preventable combat deaths—people that could have lived had we had the manning and resources to address them all in a timely manner.”



Huff's message served as a powerful call to action for all Airmen: “All the immediate actions you can take right when these injuries occur are truly what saves lives.”



The leadership team for the 13th CABS comprises Lt. Col. Chris Bahrij, commander; Maj. Justin Rees, director of operations; Chief Master Sgt. Leray Smedley, senior enlisted leader; and Senior Master Sgt. Olufemi Owolabi, first sergeant.



This squadron encompasses nine core functions, 72 Air Force Specialty Codes, and 340 Airmen, all integrated from Luke AFB as the Combat Support Service Team Lead, with additional teams at McConnell AFB, Kansas, and Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, as well as the A-Staff Air Task Force command element located at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.



In September 2023, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall stressed the need for the service to adapt and innovate in light of escalating global challenges.



He announced the establishment of six air task forces designed to explore new methods for creating more efficient and integrated deployable units. This initiative has activated the combat air base squadrons, which will serve as the sustainment layer of the deployment model, ready to support up to 2,500 personnel and engage in combat operations worldwide.



Advanced training and mission command are crucial in preparing Airmen for the challenges of modern warfare. The 13th CABS is dedicated to equipping its personnel with the skills and knowledge they need to respond effectively in critical situations. By fostering an environment of trust and teamwork, they create the foundation for success in high-pressure scenarios.



The 13th Combat Air Base Squadron is vital for preparing Airmen for deployments through exercises that enhance their operational skills. This collaborative environment improves performance in critical situations and fosters teamwork, establishing a strong foundation for addressing challenges.



The squadron's focus on mission command skills is essential for navigating modern warfare complexities, benefiting both U.S. and allied Airmen. Its emphasis on collaborative exercises is key to developing a highly skilled and adaptable force for armed missions.