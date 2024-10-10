Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Wheeler, a squad leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, poses for a photo during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Wheeler is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8693821
    VIRIN: 240609-M-HW569-1031
    Resolution: 3298x4945
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin
    MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin
    MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spotlight
    Marines
    MRF-D
    Southern Jackaroo
    USMCNews
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download