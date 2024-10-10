U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Wheeler, a squad leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, poses for a photo during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Wheeler is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)
This work, MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin
