MRF-D 24.3 Spotlight: Sgt. Daniel Wheeler mentors next generation Marines in Darwin

Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Wheeler, a squad leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, poses for a photo during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Wheeler is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

The ground combat element of the United States Marine Corps is built on one mission: provide combat power through maneuver and firepower to defeat enemy forces, seize and hold terrain, and conduct other ground operations as required. This mission could not be accomplished without infantry Marines like Sgt. Daniel Wheeler.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Wheeler, a native of Long Beach, California, is an assistant 60 mm mortars section leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3.



Wheeler enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 22 as an infantryman. After graduating from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, he attended the School of Infantry-West, where he became an 0341, mortarman.



“You do a lot of hiking; transportation is not a thing,” said Wheeler. “I think Bridgeport was the biggest testament that everything we do is on foot. You have to know not only the intricacies of mortars and how complex they can get, but all the different kinds of missions—from adjust fire to fire for effect.”



Wheeler holds the billets of gun 2 squad leader and assistant section leader, and he also serves as a check plotter for the fire direction center when needed. These roles give him the chance to shape the next generation of infantry Marines.



During his first enlistment, Wheeler attained the rank of sergeant, a rare accomplishment in such a short time.



“Sergeant felt out of reach,” explained Wheeler. “All you get told is, ‘you’re going to have to reenlist,’ but earning it in my first four years, [meritorious], was huge. It was a lot of me putting in hard work behind the scenes.”



Wheeler attributes much of his success to his senior leadership, particularly Gunnery Sgt. Alex Sumrow.



“A lot of my success comes from my senior leadership,” explained Wheeler. “Gunnery Sgt. Sumrow has been there to mentor and coach me through every point where I couldn’t find the answers.”



As a sergeant, Wheeler faces new challenges and responsibilities.



“When I came to this company from 81s, Gunnery Sgt. Sumrow said, ‘I’m trusting you. Make this section great,’” said Wheeler.



Wheeler takes pride in mentoring new Marines and helping them carry on the Marine Corps legacy.



“These Marines come to the fleet, and you have this raw material that you have to shape into what you, as an infantryman, hold near and dear to your heart,” he noted. “They are the next generation.”



Wheeler recalled a recent training exercise in Darwin that tested his Marines’ endurance and teamwork.



“We were out in the field for days with minimal rest, and I saw these new guys push through the exhaustion,” he said. “Seeing them come together and handle the challenge—it’s moments like that that make the job worth it.”



Many new Marines arrive with diverse backgrounds and unique challenges.



“These guys come from every shape of life,” said Wheeler. “We have Marines from Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and other places. Cpl. Zeta, for example, was in Italy for 17 years before he joined and gained his citizenship.”



Wheeler continuously seeks opportunities to grow both inside and outside his MOS.



“Be the person that everyone asks to learn from,” he said. “I think humility plays a big part in being able to say, ‘Can you teach my Marines about this?’”



Looking to the future, Wheeler aims to continue his career in the Marine Corps and hopes to take on even greater leadership roles.



“My goal is to leave a legacy where my Marines know they are well-prepared for whatever comes next,” he said.