    Screaming Eagles Support Road Clearance [Image 6 of 6]

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Anthony Hewitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Alpha Company,. 2nd Battalion-502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team conducts route clearance with pickaxes and shovels in the secluded roads in the Smoky Mountains for traffic to safely pass on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    XVIII ABC
    USARNORTHCOM
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

