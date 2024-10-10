Alpha Company,. 2nd Battalion-502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, conducts a map recon with a civil relief group in Pensacola, NC on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8693085
|VIRIN:
|241011-O-YM156-9639
|Resolution:
|2048x1153
|Size:
|464.75 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Screaming Eagles Support Road Clearance [Image 6 of 6], by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.