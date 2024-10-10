Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command presented Navy Exchange Gaeta associates with their 2023 Bingham award on Oct. 3, 2024. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8692869
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-QY289-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.09 MB
|Location:
|GAETA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Exchange Gaeta Receives its 2023 Bingham Award [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.