    Navy Exchange Gaeta Receives its 2023 Bingham Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Exchange Gaeta Receives its 2023 Bingham Award

    GAETA, ITALY

    10.03.2024

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command presented Navy Exchange Gaeta associates with their 2023 Bingham award on Oct. 3, 2024. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

