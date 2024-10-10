Seabee in the Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 17, 2024) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Gerould Scot from Livonia, N.Y., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 27, temporarily assigned to NMCB 1, stands next to the 12k forklift he repaired onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sep. 17, 2024. NMCB 1, assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)