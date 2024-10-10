Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabee in the Spotlight [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seabee in the Spotlight

    SPAIN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 17, 2024) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Gerould Scot from Livonia, N.Y., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 27, temporarily assigned to NMCB 1, performs engine repairs on a 12K forklift onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sep. 17, 2024. NMCB 1, assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 08:39
    Photo ID: 8692657
    VIRIN: 240917-N-RH019-1002
    Resolution: 4308x2872
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: ES
    Hometown: LIVONIA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabee in the Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabee in the Spotlight
    Seabee in the Spotlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SEABEE IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Gerould Scot, NMCB 27

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Navy Reserves
    NMCB 27
    22NCR
    RH019

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download