SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), presents two cakes for America’s 10th anniversary celebration and the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday, Oct. 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 00:53
|Photo ID:
|8692016
|VIRIN:
|241011-N-FC892-1327
|Resolution:
|8256x3910
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Commissioning Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.