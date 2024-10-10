Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Commissioning Anniversary [Image 4 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Commissioning Anniversary

    JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2024) Cmdr. Craig Barrett, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), holds prayer during America’s 10th anniversary celebration, Oct. 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 00:53
    Photo ID: 8692008
    VIRIN: 241011-N-FC892-1106
    Resolution: 7697x5141
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Commissioning Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6)

