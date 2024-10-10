Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helo Squadrons Fly Off from Theodore Roosevelt

    Helo Squadrons Fly Off from Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.09.2024

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 9, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Oct. 9, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    VIRIN: 241009-N-RW505-2051
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Helo Squadrons Fly Off from Theodore Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

