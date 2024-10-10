Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miss America Visits Basic Military Training [Image 5 of 7]

    Miss America Visits Basic Military Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, offers signatures to family members of the Air Force's newest Airmen before the Basic Military Training coining ceremony at the 37th Training Wing on Oct 9, 2024. Over 700 Airmen graduated this week, including 36 brand new U.S. citizens who were recognized for completing their naturalization process upon completion of Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8691318
    VIRIN: 241009-F-PY937-1005
    Resolution: 4800x4024
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    This work, Miss America Visits Basic Military Training [Image 7 of 7], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    graduation
    basic military training
    miss america
    bmt
    madison marsh

