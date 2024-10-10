Miss America Visits Basic Military Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, poses with family members of the Air Force's newest Airmen before the Basic Military Training coining ceremony at the 37th Training Wing on Oct 9, 2024. Over 700 Airmen graduated this week, including 36 brand new U.S. citizens who were recognized for completing their naturalization process upon completion of Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)