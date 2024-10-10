NASCAR Driver Brad Perez poses for a photo at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8691309
|VIRIN:
|241008-N-HB628-3243
|Resolution:
|3919x2613
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NASCAR Driver Brad Perez Visits the Pentagon [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.