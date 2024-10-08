U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Brian Thompson assumed command of the U.S. Army Medical Center Headquarters Support Company during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 10, 2024, at the McArthur Prade Field, Fort Sam Houston, TX. Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, MEDCoE commanding general, presided over the ceremony.



Maj. Thompson comes to the position from MEDCoE Directorate of Training and Doctrine. He assumed command from Maj. Daniel Harrison who is transitioning to lead the ROTC program at Fresno State University.