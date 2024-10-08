Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Brian Thompson assumed command of the U.S. Army Medical Center Headquarters Support Company during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 10, 2024, at the McArthur Prade Field, Fort Sam Houston, TX. Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, MEDCoE commanding general, presided over the ceremony.

    Maj. Thompson comes to the position from MEDCoE Directorate of Training and Doctrine. He assumed command from Maj. Daniel Harrison who is transitioning to lead the ROTC program at Fresno State University.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:11
    VIRIN: 241010-D-WK488-2810
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Headquarters Support Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Rodriguez

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

