Airmen install propeller on jet engine test stand

Airmen assigned to the 139th Maintenance Squadron's engine propulsion shop install a C-130 Hercules propeller assembly onto a jet engine test stand on March 13, 2024, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. The test stand is used to evaluate the performance, reliability, and safety of aircraft engines before they are installed onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)