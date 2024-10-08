Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Maintenance Squadron's engine propulsion shop install a C-130 Hercules propeller assembly onto a jet engine test stand on March 13, 2024, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. The test stand is used to evaluate the performance, reliability, and safety of aircraft engines before they are installed onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8690170
    VIRIN: 240313-Z-UP142-8996
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 408.8 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen install propeller on jet engine test stand [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    test cell
    engine shop

